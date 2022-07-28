MANILA - Senator Grace Poe-Llamanzares remembered the 81st birthday of her mother, showbiz icon Susan Roces, who passed away last May.

On her Instagram account on Thursday, Poe-Llamanzares shared snaps from her visit to the tomb of the screen veteran, dubbed as the "Queen of Philippine Movies."

Roces was laid to rest next to tomb of her late husband Fernando Poe Jr.

"I miss you both but I can imagine you celebrating Mama’s birthday, together now," she wrote.

A Mass officiated by Fr. Jerry Orbos was also held Thursday morning to remember the birthday of Roces.

Dreamscape Entertainment, the producer of "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" also remembered the birthday of Roces, who played Lola Flora in the hit Kapamilya series.

"Ang Probinsyano" lead actor Coco Martin also greeted Roces.

Roces, whose career spanned 70 years and who had remained active until recently, passed away on May 20.

Roces had been widowed after the 2004 passing of her husband Poe. Senator Poe-Llamanzares is their lone daughter.