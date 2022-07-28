MANILA — K-pop boy group GOT7 member Bambam posted Thursday a snap with Liza Soberano and James Reid.

In a tweet, Bambam posed with Soberano and Reid for a meal that now has more than 50,000 likes and 20,000 retweets.

Mark Mariano of the Aria Group International earlier shared a different post on his Instagram Story where he tagged Reid, GOT7’s BamBam, and Korean artist Junwoo Yoon.

Aside from being the founder of Careless Music, Reid is also an artist managed by Transparent Arts, a US-based agency that aims to promote Asian-American talents.

Last month, Soberano made headlines with her high-profile transfer to Reid’s management team.

Referring to Reid as her manager, Soberano said: “It’s weird because he’s my contemporary. I always saw him as a co-actor or co-artist of some sort so whenever we work together, it’s like I didn’t take him too seriously but honestly, he has a lot to offer.

“He has a great perspective on how to like go about things, where to check my career, and everything so I respect him for doing the research and everything. We’re trying to understand what it is that I’m on and how I want to express it.”