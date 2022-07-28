BGYO flies with Darna: P-pop act tapped for superhero OST

BGYO will sing the theme song of 'Mars Ravelo’s Darna,' starring Jane de Leon as the iconic superhero. ABS-CBN Music/ Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — BGYO is set to fly with Darna, as the P-pop act was revealed Thursday to be involved in the original soundtrack of ABS-CBN’s TV adaptation of the pop culture icon.

"Flying and streaming soon," ABS-CBN announced, pertaining to BGYO members as the OST singers of "Mars Ravelo’s Darna."

"Sobrang masaya kami, kasi sikat na sikat ang ‘Darna’ sa Pilipinas," BGYO’s leader Gelo Rivera said. "Sobrang saya kasi tayo ang kakanta. Noong bata pa tayo may ‘Darna’ na. Ngayon, kami na ang kakanta."

BGYO member Akira Morishita expressed disbelief over the opportunity, saying, “Pinapanood lang namin siya dati, hinahangan lang namin siya dati, tapos ngayon naging part kami ng ‘Darna’ at kakanta ng official soundtrack.”

As fans of both BGYO and “Darna” shared their excitement on social media, the hashtag #BGYOxDARNAOST leapt to the top trends on Twitter in the Philippines on Thursday night.

Aside from Rivera and Morishita, BGYO is also composed of Mikki Claver, Nate Porcalla, and JL Toreliza.

The release date of the theme song has yet to be announced.

“Mars Ravelo’s Darna” will star Jane de Leon as the title character, with Iza Calzado as the first Darna and Narda’s mother Leonor, Janella Salvador as Darna’s nemesis Valentina, Zaijian Jaranilla as the superhero’s brother and sidekick Ding, and Joshua Garcia as a cop named Brian.

Helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Chito S. Roño, along with directors Avel Sunpongco and Benedict Mique, the series will premiere August 15 on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and JeepneyTV.

