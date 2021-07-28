Yam Concepcion thanks family of her husband for accepting her

MANILA -- Days after her intimate wedding in the United States, actress Yam Concepcion on Wednesday took to social media to thank the family of her husband Miguel Cuunjieng for accepting her.

"I will never forget the first time I met Miguel’s family. I was so nervous. Looking back now, I can't help but sigh in complete relief and happiness because I had absolutely nothing to worry about. While I often thank Miguel for all the amazing things he has done for me, I think it's just as important to take the time to thank the incredible family that he comes from," Concepcion said on Instagram.

"To Miguel’s mother: Thank you for your sweetness. Thank you for all the delicious home-cooked meals you make for us. You make the best lasagna and food for the gods! Thank you for taking great photos and capturing the simplest of moments. Most of all, Thank you for raising a son like Miguel.

"To Miguel’s father: I’m so very grateful for the opportunity to know you. Thank you for accepting me into your family. Thank you for being a great example to Miguel and teaching him the importance of hard work. Thank you for all the dinners that come with the best and funniest stories from you. Thank you for always making us laugh without even trying. You are one of a kind and my favorite dad I never had," added Concepcion, who grew up without a dad.

"To Miguel’s siblings: Thank you for never resenting me for the amount of time your brother spends with me. Haha Thank you for being such a great sister and brother to Miguel. I love you both too."

The civil wedding of Concepcion and Cuunjiengwas was held aboard a boat in New York City and attended only by the couple’s family and friends who were also in the US.

Concepcion and Cuunjieng have been a couple for six years before they got married.

While they were mostly apart as Concepcion is working in the Philippines while Cuunjieng is based in the US, the actress previously said in an interview that they make their relationship work through constant communication and trust.