WATCH: Spooky 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' trailer released

MANILA – Columbia Pictures on Thursday has unveiled the main trailer for its upcoming movie “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.”

The movie is about a single mom and her two kids who arrive in a small town, where they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace and Paul Rudd.

Directed by Ivan Reitman, the film is written by Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan. It is based on the 1984 film “Ghostbusters.”

While the trailer did not reveal its official release date, it is reportedly slated to finally be shown in November this year after getting postponed due to the pandemic.