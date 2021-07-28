‘They’re just getting started’: BGYO fronts music issue of PARCINQ magazine

MANILA — The rising P-pop group BGYO was unveiled Wednesday as the cover stars of the music issue of pop culture magazine PARCINQ.

In the darkest moments, #BGYO shines the brightest as they dazzle the July cover of PARCINQ #TheMusicIssue. #BGYOforPARCINQ pic.twitter.com/hlZsM9Yenm — PARCINQ Magazine (@parcinqmagazine) July 28, 2021

With the tagline “P-Pop Power,” the cover sees the five members looking dapper in matching, all-black styling.

“With their unwavering passion, Gelo, JL, Akira, Mikki, and Nate shine their own path to the global stage while making waves in the P-pop scene — and they’re just getting started,” PARCINQ said of the group.

Over the past week, the publication has been releasing solo features for the members, with JL talking about their trainee days, and Akira discussing their connection with ACEs or their loyal fanbase.

Nate, touched on their fashion; Mikki shared his love for music; while Gelo discussed being BGYO’s “captain” and how he sees the future of P-pop.

With their unwavering passion, Gelo, JL, Akira, Mikki, and Nate shine their own path to the global stage while making waves in the P-pop scene — and they’re just getting started. ♠️#BGYOforPARCINQ#TheMusicIssue @OFCBGYO_MEMBERS @bgyo_ph pic.twitter.com/8h198YinU0 — PARCINQ Magazine (@parcinqmagazine) July 28, 2021

BGYO, which had trained for two years under ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt Academy, officially debuted as a P-pop group in January.

The boys have since released four singles — their launch track “The Light,” the series theme song “He’s Into Her,” the ABS-CBN theme song “Feel Good Pilipinas” with KZ Tandingan,” and a collaboration with Keiko Necesario, “Runnin.’”

In May, they marked a milestone with their inclusion in Billboard’s Next Big Sound chart.

BGYO, which is currently working on its full-length album, is also gearing up for a joint concert with its sister group, BINI, later this year.

Related videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC