Netflix drops teaser of Korean rom-com 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 28 2021 01:52 PM

MANILA – Netflix on Wednesday released the official teaser of the upcoming Korean romantic-comedy “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” which will soon be available on Netflix.

Based on its official synopsis, “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” follows pragmatic dentist Yoon Hye-jin and unemployed jack-of-all-trades Du-sik in the seaside town of Gongjin where human warmth and the scent of sea salt linger on. 

The series stars Shin Min-a as Yoon Hye-jin and Kim Seon-ho as Du-sik. It is directed by Yu Je-won who also helmed “Oh My Ghost” and “Tomorrow With You.”

“Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” will be released worldwide on August 28 on Netflix.
 

