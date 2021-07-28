McCoy de Leon did this sweet gesture to mark anniversary with Elisse Joson

MANILA – Elisse Joson took to social media the heart-melting gesture made by McCoy de Leon especially for her to mark their first anniversary.

On Instagram, Joson first shared a series of photos from what appears to be a recent beach trip they both went to.

“Anywhere with you,” the actress wrote in the caption.

The last part of that post shows de Leon asking Joson to look outside the window of her condominium building.

Joson was then surprised to see de Leon standing across her building with the words “Happy anniversary” spelled out beside him.

It was only last month when de Leon admitted that he and Joson got back together before the pandemic.

De Leon said both of them learned a lot when they decided to rekindle their relationship.

"'Yung pagkakamali mo noon, lahat naman tayo may pagkakamali, maitutuwid mo ngayon. Sobrang ma-drama. Pero totoo 'yon. Kumbaga nagiging better person ka," he said.

"Actually hindi ko po talaga in-expect 'yung mga nangyari pero sa lahat nang nangyari sobrang thankful po ako," he added.

The tandem of de Leon and Joson started when they became housemates in the ABS-CBN reality show “Pinoy Big Brother” in 2016.