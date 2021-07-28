How Bela Padilla managed to stay friends with ex Neil Arce, Angel Locsin

MANILA – Bela Padilla and Neil Arce were once a couple but they have remained in good terms even after their split.

In an interview with G3 San Diego for her #LiveWithG3 YouTube series, the actress explained how they have managed to make this possible.

“I think because we broke up right in the middle of shooting ‘Luck at First Sight,’ nahiya din siguro kami kay Jericho (Rosales), kay direk Dan (Villegas) and everyone. We had to be professional. And also as individuals, Neil is very mature. I am also very mature,” she said.

And it is not just Arce that Padilla is friends with. She has also maintained a warm relationship with his fiancé, actress Angel Locsin.

“I still consider Angel a friend. I feel like if she needs anything from me or I need anything from her, we can still go to each other. There’s no animosity at all,” she said.

According to Padilla, she does not see the need to cut ties with anyone because the showbiz industry is very small.

“I don’t want to avoid going to a certain building because I might run into someone. I hate that feeling. Why would I stress myself like that?”

When asked how she reached that kind of maturity in terms of dealing with a past relationship, Padilla said, “It is really a constant choice like with anything in life.”

“It has to be a constant thing that you apply effort to. Obviously, if you don’t want to be friends with your ex, you won’t do anything about it. But if you do, and you run into each other at a social event, say hi, small things like that, just to make other people around you comfortable as well. It comes with a certain level of maturity, also the personality type. I am very non-confrontational. Neil is also non-confrontational. Angel is as well,” she said.

“We are all at an age where we don’t need to fight or bicker anymore. There’s really nothing to fight about. The reason why we broke up was because we didn’t like each other that way anymore,” she added.

Padilla confirmed her breakup with Arce in January 2017 after four years of being a couple. They went on to collaborate in further film projects after the split.

In an April 2017 interview, when the first rumors of Arce and Locsin dating surfaced, Padilla expressed support for the potential romance, saying: “If they aren’t [yet a couple], they will be. They have a very good foundation. I see both of them, and they’re compatible.”

“Sobrang okay naman kami lahat,” she said in an August 2017 interview.

Referring to Arce at the time, Padilla added: “Hindi kami mawawala sa buhay ng isa’t isa forever. Alam ko na maaasahan ko si Neil kahit kailan, at alam niya naman na maaasahan niya rin ako. ‘Pag may kailangan siya, nandito lang naman ako.

“Hindi ako natatakot na mawawala kami from each other… Siguro mag-i-evolve ‘yung relationship na parang magkapatid na lang kami. Hindi na siya mawawala sa life ko.”

Currently, Padilla is in a relationship with her Swiss boyfriend Norman Bay, while Arce and Locsin are already engaged to be married.

Related videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC