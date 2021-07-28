Hello, Team Lea: Here’s why the latest ‘Tawag ng Tanghalan’ finalist is familiar

Eufritz Santos, the latest ‘Tawag ng Tanghalan’ finalist, was formerly part of Team Lea in the first season of ‘The Voice Kids’ in 2014. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Eufritz Santos, a “Tawag ng Tanghalan” hopeful who recently swept an entire week as a spotlight winner, is no stranger to TV competitions, having first endeared viewers as an 11-year-old on “The Voice Kids” in 2014.

At the time, Santos impressed all three superstar-coaches — Sarah Geronimo, Bamboo, and Lea Salonga — and secured a spot in the Broadway star’s team.

As part of Team Lea, Santos reached The Sing-Offs, the last round of competition before the live shows. While she was unable to advance beyond that, Santos courted quite a following, going by her performance videos going viral.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Her Blind Audition, where she sang Kyla’s “Hanggang Ngayon,” for instance, has a whopping 8 million views.

It was no surprise that Santos got cheers when she joined the second season of “Tawag ng Tanghalan” in January 2018, with many viewers instantly recognizing the young singer.

Santos, however, bowed out early that season, which was ultimately won by Janine Berdin.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Undeterred, and now an adult, Santos once again took the “Tawag ng Tanghalan” stage on July 19, impressing judges, particularly Ogie Alcasid, with her “star quality,” restrained singing, and vocal stylings.

Santos sustained that impression in the succeeding days, going on a winning streak to defend her “spotlight” until July 23.

As the “Ultimate Spotlight” winner for the week, Santos will advance to the Quarter 2 finals. Winners of that leg of the competition will then proceed to the semifinals.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC

“Tawag ng Tanghalan,” a segment of “It’s Showtime,” airs weekdays and Saturdays and is accessible via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, iWantTFC, and TFC.