BTS dedicates 'I’ll Be Missing You' cover to those struggling amid pandemic

Pop juggernaut BTS made its debut on BBC Radio 1’s iconic Live Lounge with a blast from the past.

Accompanied by a full band, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook on Tuesday performed a moving rendition of Puff Daddy, Faith Evans, and 112’s, “I’ll Be Missing You,” which samples Sting’s “Every Breath You Take.”

While the original record's familiar sound and message of loss and grief remain, the South Koreans made a few meaningful spins to the ‘90s classic.

The cover, which was one of the septet's best vocal performances yet so far, featured '80s pop piano stylings and added heavier rock elements such as guitars and drums.

Jimin, V, Jin, and, Jungkook showed off their vocal prowess as they switched notes seamlessly, delivered soulful adlibs, and blended their diverse tone and wide range in well-thought-of intricate harmonies.

Meanwhile rap line RM, J-Hope, and Suga, the group's most prolific songwriters, tenderly performed reworked verses.

Knowing the 1997 hit was dedicated to the late rapper and songwriter Notorious B.I.G, BTS rewrote some of the lines into Korean lyrics to instead illustrate the collective struggle billions of people are enduring amid the global pandemic.

“At first we had some burdens in our mind since it is a tribute to the legend, but the lyrics and the vibe felt so right for us,” BTS leader RM explained.

"We hope things get to normal again ASAP and everyone sees everyone they love and hug them. We just want that real soon,” he added.

According to RM, the cover also serves as “a message to AMRYs all over the world.”

Along with the punches that talk about the life COVID-19 robbed everyone of, the added Korean verses included a hopeful promise of meeting each other again.

“It's been almost 2 years since we have not seen the ARMY. It's been like 700 days. It's the first time because sometimes we used to see or meet them two or three times a day,” RM recalled.

He continued: “We miss everybody... everyone abroad and in Korea too."

Aside from the heartfelt cover of "I'll Be Missing You," BTS also performed a stripped-down version of their Grammy-nominated song “Dynamite” and their latest Billboard chart-topper, “Permission to Dance.”

