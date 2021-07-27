‘Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin’ to stream as ‘The Law of Revenge’ on Netflix in August

‘Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin’ originally aired from August 2020 to March 2021, spanning a total of 155 episodes across its two seasons. ABS-CBN

MANILA — “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin,” the hit revenge drama starring Jodi Sta. Maria and Iza Calzado, is the latest ABS-CBN title to stream on Netflix.

The series’ first season will be available on the streaming platform starting August 5, with the international title “The Law of Revenge.”

Its preview card on Netflix reads: “Years after taking the fall for her best friend’s accidental crime, Marissa leaves prison with a thirst for revenge.”

“Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” originally aired from August 2020 to March 2021, spanning a total of 155 episodes across its two seasons.

It starred Sta. Maria as the vengeful Marissa, whose ruthless feud with Ellice, portrayed by Calzado, costs them both fortune and lives. Its cast also included Maricel Soriano, Rita Avila, Sam Milby, Joseph Marco, Grae Fernandez, and Kira Balinger.

“Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” was broadcast during a tumultuous period, not only due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, but also the franchise crisis of ABS-CBN.

Produced by JRB Creatives, “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” was the first ABS-CBN scripted series to be released after the network’s broadcast franchise was denied by a congressional panel in July 2020.

It became the pioneering ABS-CBN series to premiere and stream entirely on digital (Kapamilya Online Live), as the Kapamilya network migrated its content library to online platforms.

“Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin,” alongside several other ABS-CBN programs, then became available on several more broadcast venues, including A2Z Channel 11 and TV5.

Despite challenges that beset the series, it managed popular success on social media, with several of its memorable scenes going viral, and its top viewership ranking on iWantTFC.

