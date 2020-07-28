‘We’re all crying and shaking!’ AC gets Blackpink nod for ‘How You Like That’ dance cover

MANILA — Kapamilya star AC Bonifacio got a surprise that had her team “crying and shaking” on Tuesday, as K-pop supergroup Blackpink lauded her dance cover of their latest single, “How You Like That.”

Bonifacio clinched the second prize in the official dance cover contest held by Blackpink and its management YG Entertainment. Placing first was South Korea’s Premium Dance Studio, and in third was Vietnam’s B-Wild.

YOOOOOOOO WAIT WHAT WE'RE ALL CRYING AND SHAKING HERE RN THE WHOLE TEAM IDK WHAT TO DO WAHAT https://t.co/jZDb2QatwE — ac (@BonifacioAc) July 28, 2020

On Twitter, Bonifacio expressed her disbelief with the recognition from Blackpink, saying, “I don’t know what to do!”

Uploaded on July 1, Bonifacio’s dance cover of “How You Like That” went viral, and now has nearly 4 million views on YouTube.

In the fully produced music video, Bonifacio performs the choreography as seen in the K-pop group's music video, and transforms into different looks inspired by the members.

Bonifacio, 17, is herself a girl group member. She is one-third of the Kapamilya pop trio ASK, along with Sheena Belarmino and Krystal Brimner.