Susan Roces receives birthday greeting from daughter Sen. Grace Poe

MANILA -- Veteran actress Susan Roces is celebrating her 79th birthday on Tuesday, July 28.

On Instagram, Roces' daughter, Senator Grace Poe-Llamanzares, posted her birthday greeting for her mother.

"Tunay na kaibigan, mapagmahal sa pamilya, walang kupas ang ganda. Hindi lamang siya Reyna ng Pelikulang Pilipino kundi pati na rin ng aming buhay. Happy birthday, Mama!" she wrote.

Roces is part of the ABS-CBN's long-running action drama "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" which airs on Kapamilya Channel and iWant.