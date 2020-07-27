SONAgKAISA: Martin Nievera dedicates Ben&Ben’s ‘Leaves’ to ABS-CBN workers

MANILA — In a virtual concert staged as a protest coinciding with President Rodrigo Duterte’s 5th State of the Nation Address (SONA), Martin Nievera opted for a hopeful message with his rendition of a Ben&Ben hit.

The music veteran sang “Leaves” in his portion of the four-hour #SONAgKAISA live stream, dedicating the performance to fellow ABS-CBN workers who lost their jobs after the Duterte administration shuttered the network’s broadcast operations. (See the 3:40:00 mark in the video below.)

After performing his “favorite” song from Ben&Ben, Nievera addressed ABS-CBN employees, saying: “I can’t even begin to tell you how it’s taken a toll on me, what more my Kapamilya who have been with the company for so many years.”

“And with this this pandemic, when we have bigger and more important things to worry about, why now are we in this situation?”

“To my Kapamilya, words will not be enough, I know. Just know that God has a plan for all of us. That we, your Kapamilya, are behind you 110%,” he said.

Nievera performed another song, his own hit “You Are To Me,” this time as a duet with his son Robin.

#SONAgKAISA, which was also held as a physical demonstration at the University of the Philippines-Diliman, addressed a range of other issues, including the government response to the pandemic, and the anti-terror law.