Robi Domingo, Pia Magalona criticize cops who confiscated protest materials during mass in Quiapo Church

MANILA – Robi Domingo and Pia Magalona took to Twitter to express their dismay after police authorities confiscated protest materials from a mass-goer inside Quiapo Church in Manila on Monday.

“Wala na talaga silang sinasanto. Are we still in a democratic nation? I think not,” Domingo said in a post.

Wala na talaga silang sinasanto.

Are we still in a democratic nation? I think not. https://t.co/fqgt9urBrz — Robi Domingo (@robertmarion) July 27, 2020

Magalona, for her part, said her late husband Francis Magalona would have called the police officers involved as “mga kampon ni Satanas.”

“As Catholics, we are taught to place ourselves in the presence of the Lord, as this is the house of our Father. But these beasts just barge in w ZERO RESPECT,” she wrote.

This is what Francis would refer to as mga kampon ni satanas.

As Catholics, we are taught to place ourselves in the presence of the Lord, as this is the house of our Father.

But these beasts just barge in w ZERO RESPECT. #SONAfaGUN https://t.co/EXLLdTpOMg — Pia Magalona ⁷ #DefendOurFreedom (@piamagalona) July 27, 2020

Macris Cabreros of Akbayan Citizens Action Party told ABS-CBN News on Monday that the mass-goer, Tristan Bringas, is one of their members, and clarified that they were just attending the 'Misa para sa Katarungan at Kapayapaan' event organized by Senator Risa Hontiveros and Bishop Broderick Pabillo.

She said that around 12:45 in the afternoon, during the Mass, the protest materials, which were just in the bag, were taken from Bringas.

Hontiveros, who attended the Mass, said she hopes to get feedback from the police regarding the incident.

Speaking to ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo on Tuesday, Manila Police District chief Rolando Miranda said a staff member of the church informed police that some activists seated inside the church during Holy Mass were showing their placards protesting the anti-terror law.

Authorities said they also have pictures proving that the placards were being displayed during the Mass.

Akbayan earlier said it will file charges against police for the seizure of the protest materials.

In a Facebook post, the group denied that any of their members were displaying the placards inside the church.