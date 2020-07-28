LOOK: Ryan Reynolds offers $5,000 to help recover Pinay's stolen teddy bear

The custom-made bear, Filipina Mara Soriano said, had inside the only recorded message she had of her mom. Twitter: @drawmaradraw

MANILA -- Ryan Reynolds is offering $5,000, or nearly P250,000, to anyone who could help this heartbroken Filipina recover her stolen teddy bear that contained a recording of her late mother saying, "I love you, I'm proud of you, I'll always be with you."

As reported by the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), Mara Soriano, 28, had the bear stolen when she was moving into a new apartment in Vancouver, Canada last Friday.

Her desperate appeal to get it back has reached the likes of Reynolds, who tweeted to his more than 16 million followers on Twitter: "I think we all need this bear to come home."

Vancouver: $5,000 to anyone who returns this bear to Mara. Zero questions asked. I think we all need this bear to come home. https://t.co/L4teoxoY50 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 25, 2020

Soriano's mother died on June 29, 2019 at the age of 53, following a battle with cancer. The custom-made bear, a Christmas present, had inside the only recorded message she had of her mom.

As of Tuesday, the missing bear has yet to be found.

The latest update Soriano shared on her Twitter was a report that had footage of it being taken.

"It's just the last thing I have of hers. It has her voice on it. ...And when you miss someone that much, sometimes you need to hear that," she said in the report.

Other celebrities who joined in to help Soriano include Dan Levy and Zach Braff.

I NEED THIS BEAR TO COME HOME!!!!!! https://t.co/UGHlJJPOwE — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) July 26, 2020