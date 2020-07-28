Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcome first child: report

Actress Sophie Turner has finally given birth to her first child with husband, singer Joe Jonas.

According to a report by Reuters, the "Game of Thrones" actress gave birth to a healthy baby girl in Los Angeles.

"Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," a statement sent by the couple's representative read.

It was last February when reports of Turner's pregnancy circulated.

The news about Turner’s pregnancy comes nine months after she and Jonas first tied the knot in Las Vegas in May 2019. Following their surprise wedding, the couple tied the knot again in France in July.