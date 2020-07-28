iWant top 10: ‘Be Careful with My Heart’ still sparks ‘kilig’ 6 years later

‘Be Careful with My Heart,’ which followed the love story of Richard (Richard Yap) and Maya (Jodi Sta. Maria), aired for more than 2 years until 2014. FILE/ABS-CBN

MANILA — Six years after it concluded, the phenomenal daytime series “Be Careful with My Heart” appears to still spark “kilig” among Filipino viewers, going by its top ranking as the most viewed iWant series in the past week.

The ABS-CBN series, one of the thousands of free offerings of iWant, placed first as the most watched teleserye on the streaming platform from July 17-23.

“Be Careful with My Heart,” which followed the love story of Sir Chief (Richard Yap) and Maya (Jodi Sta. Maria), ran for more than two years until 2014, and is credited with changing the landscape of daytime TV viewing in the country.

Recently, iWant hosted a virtual reunion of the cast of “Be Careful with My Heart,” as a primer for the streaming of its memorable “Fairytale Wedding” episode.

Meanwhile, a mix of old and new titles formed the top 10 series on iWant last week, with ongoing dramas “The World of a Married Couple,” “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” and “A Soldier’s Heart” trailing “Be Careful with My Heart.”

The 2014 LizQuen starrer “Forevermore” ranked 5th, followed by current programs “Love Thy Woman” and “2gether: The Series.”

'Be Careful With My Heart' ang nangungunang Kapamilya serye sa @iwant nitong mga nakalipas na araw. Nood na ng mga pinakasinusubaybayang series! pic.twitter.com/WoxcAl9pDi — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) July 28, 2020

“Pangako Sa ‘Yo,” the 2015 remake starring KathNiel, placed 8th, while “Familiar Wife,” which currently airs on Kapamilya Channel, ranked 9th. Completing the list was “Got to Believe,” another KathNiel series that aired in 2013.

iWant’s extensive library of free and pay-per-view titles is available via the Android or iOS app, or through iWant.ph on desktop.