How Nadine Lustre saved herself during depressing lockdown

Nadine Lustre during her virtual media conference

MANILA -- Finally emerging from the shadows of quarantine, Nadine Lustre revealed her fears during lockdown and how she became a better person.

“You are energy” is the mantra Lustre lives by today after struggling with mental and physical stress in the early phase of the pandemic.

The actress bared her soul in her first-ever virtual media conference since March with over 30 mainstream and online media for the Century Tuna Superbods competition.

“Yes, I absorbed that - you are energy!" Lustre told ABS-CBN News in a separate interview.

“Natutunan ko 'yan nung ECQ. Lahat tayo we have to be careful what we wish for. That’s the law of attraction. Sobrang naging negative kasi ako because of everything happening. 'Di ko rin made-deny kasi ang daming nangyari, nakakatakot! I was very emotional. Sabi ko the world is going to end. For a week ganun ako, na-praning talaga ako! So binago ko point of view and mindset ko. It’s true -- we have to be careful with the energy and thoughts we put out. What we give out is what we get in return."

Lustre pushed back her depression and harnessed positive energy from new hobbies. “I picked up new hobbies and do things I didn’t think I can do before. I did meditation, yoga and I attended online biking and spinning classes, one hour sessions.”

Greg Banzon, Century Tuna executive and Lustre’s friend, lauded her effort. “One hour spinning is equivalent to 25 to 30 kilometers!” he noted.

Lustre has also kept her well being by cooking and composing more songs, which will be an integral part of her forthcoming music selection.

She has also expressed herself more on social media on the incongruities of the socio-political system, siding with displaced workers.

“Ang hirap talaga, kapit-kapit lang tayo. It’s disheartening to see companies closing and people I know nabawas ng kumpanya. In anyway I want to help and encourage them to do something else at maghanap ng ibang pagkakitaan,” she said.

Lustre is grateful that she is still being given the privilege to work in endorsements at this time. She was supposed to star in a new TV series before the March lockdown but that is a dream for now. “Mahirap ang sitwasyon with what’s happening!” she said.

Still, Lustre hopes to make her first public appearance minus the strict community quarantine by September for the finals of the Century Superbods pageant with co-endorser Alden Richards.

Meanwhile, it was refreshing to hear Lustre talk about herself without mention of her supposed on-off again boyfriend, James Reid.

Said the actress: “I am also lucky to have friends and family checking on me. I also have my brother, an assistant and my dogs staying with me! I have learned to count my blessings!”