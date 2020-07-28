Bright of ‘2gether’ fame to release OPM cover

MANILA — Here’s a treat for Filipino “BrightWin” fans.

Bright Vachirawit, one-half of the “2gether” tandem, is set to release a cover of an OPM hit, Dreamscape Entertainment announced on Tuesday.

Can't wait to read your guesses! Let's see who got it right!😄 Tweet now with #BrightSingsOPM pic.twitter.com/711jlP0Fj2 — Dreamscape Entertainment (@DreamscapePH) July 28, 2020

Dreamscape Entertainment is the local partner of GMMTV, the Thai production company behind “2gether.”

The song Bright recorded has yet to be announced, although a previous teaser has prompted fans to speculate it’s Eraserheads’ “With a Smile.”

They will know for sure once the cover is released on Friday, 3 p.m.

Can't tell you yet so read between the lines😊🙊 pic.twitter.com/TTD4EVoZ7V — Dreamscape Entertainment (@DreamscapePH) July 26, 2020

Bright, whose “2gether” character Sarawat is part of a band and sings numerous times in the series, has been sharing covers on social media.

In a June media conference with Philippine media, the Thai actor said he intends to cover more English songs, so his international fans can understand the lyrics.

At the time, he also teased that singing a Filipino tune is a possibility, but said that first has to study the language.

“BrightWin” fans will also get to see more of Bright and his onscreen partner Win Metawin, as the series to “2gether” is set to be simulcast in the Philippines starting August 14.