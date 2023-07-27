MANILA -- Actress Ria Atayde is confident that she already knows her boyfriend, actor Zanjoe Marudo, well but is still looking forward to discover more about him.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"Ako naman siguro, I think I know him a 100% the person he is today. Pero you know I feel like every day kasi there's a thing that you will learn about them, like more things. And I am excited to discover all of that pa rin," Atayde said on "Magandang Buhay" on Tuesday.

Early this week, Atayde turned to social media to shared her birthday message for Marudo, one of the stars of the hit series "Dirty Linen."

In a previous interview, Atayde said she is blessed to have an understanding boyfriend. In fact, she said she never had to explain herself to Marudo.

It was in an ANC Headstart interview in January when Marudo confirmed that he and Atayde are already a couple.

Aside from co-starring in the 2017 series “My Dear Heart,” Marudo and Atayde have been frequently spotted in the same showbiz circles.

In August 2022, photos of them together in New York circulated on social media, spurring speculation about their status.

Related video: