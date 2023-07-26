Veteran actress Boots Anson-Roa pays tribute to friend Willie Nep

MANILA - Veteran actress Boots Anson-Roa shared stories about her close friend Willie Nepomuceno, who passed away Wednesday.

"This is a way of celebrating his life by paying tribute to him, kahit wala na siya ngayon sa atin physically," Anson-Roa said in an interview on DWPM Radyo 630.

According to Anson-Roa, she and Nepomuceno used to host events together for the alumni association of the University of the Philippines. They were also co-hosts of "Music and Memories" on DZMM for 7 years.

One thing that Anson-Roa remembers about Nepomuceno is the fact that he used to worry a lot about different things, so she always adviced her friend to never forget that he is a comedian.

"You have to know how to laugh, even if it is laughing at yourself, at your circumstances," Anson-Roa said, adding that this is what she usually told Nepomuceno.

Nepomuceno's remains, according to Anson-Roa, will be cremated Thursday before opening his wake to the public.

Nepomuceno, popular for his impersonations of celebrities and presidents, has died at the age of 75.

The comedian died just a few weeks after his 75th birthday.

Born in 1948, Nepomuceno rose to popularity in the late '80s and early '90s, and was known for impersonating Philippine presidents.

Most notably, he was known for impersonating former presidents Fidel V. Ramos, Joseph Estrada, and Benigno Aquino III.

