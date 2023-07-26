K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together. Twitter/@TXT_bighit

MANILA — Going on a concert tour can seem like an exciting and glamorous endeavor: moving from one city to another and meeting adoring fans. But it’s also not without challenges, such as following tight schedules, getting sick or injured, or even feeling lethargic from performing the same numbers.

The upcoming documentary “Tomorrow X Together: Our Lost Summer” takes viewers behind the scenes of the titular K-pop boy group’s first world tour last year, capturing both fun and tough moments as well as the idols’ candid feelings on the experience.

“If it weren’t for this documentary, I don’t think it would have been possible for us to show these various aspects of us,” Soobin, who leads the five-member act, said through an interpreter in an online press conference on Wednesday.

“There's a lot of behind-the-camera moments and confessions of our true feelings so we try to stay very frank and candid, so I hope you get to see our charms,” he said.

The feature, which becomes available for streaming on Disney+ beginning Friday, July 28, chronicles Tomorrow X Together’s (TXT) journey during the South Korean and United States leg of its “Act: Lovesick” tour, culminating in the group’s appearance at the popular Lollapalooza music festival.

“When you see us on stages or doing performances, you usually see the bright parts of our performances. But if you watch the documentary, you’ll be able to see the behind-the-camera moments so I hope you’ll have fun watching those,” Yeonjun said.

The documentary, Taehyun explained, takes its title from “Our Summer,” a song off the group’s 2019 debut extended play (EP), and “We Lost the Summer” from the 2020 EP “Minisode1: Blue Hour.”

“We Lost the Summer,” Taehyun explained, was “kind of like an analogy” to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Because during the pandemic, we lost a lot of things. We couldn’t meet our fans in person and it was quite a crisis for us, but we wanted to overcome that crisis and that’s what’s captured in the documentary,” he said.

“When we were on the stage and together with our fans, we felt like it was summer and that’s what we liked about performing. So I think that’s why we have these different titles about summer,” he added.

For Taehyun, a highlight in the documentary were the scenes showing their fans’ reactions to their performances.

“They look like they’re just having the best moments of their time, they look full of bliss. So if the [documentary] viewers feel that they want to be in their shoes then that’ll be great,” he said.

Beomgyu shared there were other heartwarming moments between the members that were not captured in the documentary, but he felt MOAs — an acronym for the group’s fandom name Moments of Alwaysness — should be aware of.

“There were moments when I was feeling letdown or what I felt was like an emotional crisis for me. But every time that happened, the members would come to me, support me, give me a pat on the back and give me some advice,” Beomgyu said.

“They only did that when the camera was not rolling so it’s a pity that it was not captured in the documentary,” he added.

Through the feature, Huening Kai hoped fans would realize “how much we love the MOAs, and also see our shining and beautiful moments.”

Currently, TXT is on its second world tour, with a Philippine stop scheduled on August 13 at the Philippine Arena.

Comparing the current tour with the previous one, Soobin remarked, “Last year was our first global tour so we were new to everything… but now that we’re on the second tour, I feel like we’re acting more naturally and we’re becoming more professional.”

Taehyun said watching the documentary felt like the group was “traveling back in time” and “reliving” its first tour.

“So if we do have the chance, I’d love to do another documentary that’s even more frank and candid,” he said.

