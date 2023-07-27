LOOK: Barrettos gather for birthday dinner for Claudia

MANILA -- Marjorie Barretto turned to social media to share her heartwarming birthday message for her daughter Claudia, who turned 24.

"My beautiful Claudia. Happy Birthday! There is nothing in this world you cannot do once you put your mind into it. The tough one, the perfectionist. Hard on the outside but definitely soft on the inside. I love you so much. Go out and change the world! I’m behind you always watching proudly," Marjorie captioned her Instagram post.

In a recent update, Marjorie also shared snaps taken from their family's birthday dinner for Claudia.

Meanwhile, Dani and Julia Barretto also shared their birthday messages for their sister.

"My soul mate and best friend. Happy birthday," Julia wrote.

Last year, Claudia graduated with a degree in Psychology from the Ateneo de Manila University.