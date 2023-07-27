Kapuso star Sanya Lopez performs again on 'Showtime'

Sanya Lopez opens 'It's Showtime' with a sexy dance number on Thursday.

MANILA -- Kapuso actress Sanya Lopez on Thursday once again performed for madlang people on "It's Showtime."

The actress opened the Kapamilya noontime show with a sultry dance number along with the all-girl group Baby Dolls.

"Grabe! Alam niyo sobrang happing-happy ako na nakabalik ako rito. Kaya naman -- what's up, madlang people?" Lopez said.

"Nakakatuwa talaga. Sa kabila nang nangyayari sa atin ngayong araw, bumabagyo, pero nandito kayong lahat. Basta mag-ingat lang tayong lahat dito sa mga nanonood sa atin sa 'It's Showtime' mag-ingat po tayo," she added.

"At maraming-maraming salamat sa 'Showtime' sa walang sawang pagpapa-guest sa akin dito, maraming-maraming salamat po," said Lopez, who hopes to have a dance collaboration with the show's hosts in the future.

This is Lopez 's second guesting on "It's Showtime. Last July 1 during the debut of "It's Showtime" on GTV channel, Lopez and Barbie Forteza joined Kapamilya stars Kim Chiu, Belle Mariano and Alexa Ilacad in a dance performance during the opening number.

The noontime show also airs on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z.

