MANILA -- Actor RK Bagatsing expressed his support for his girlfriend, actress Jane Oineza, who finally achieved her dream of starring in her own series with "Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin."

Oineza, who celebrated her birthday in her "Magandang Buhay" guesting on Tuesday with her "Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin" co-stars Ria Atayde, JC de Vera and Tony Labrusca, received a special video message from Bagatsing.

"I am just here to congratulate you kasi sobrang daming blessings ang dumarating sa buhay mo, lalo na itong show with JRB Creative Production 'Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin.' I just want you to know that I am so happy for you kasi alam ko 'yung mga oras na naghintay ka. Alam ko' yung mga oras na nagdasal ka. And now it's finally here. This kind of opportunity is right in front of you and I know that you are gonna make the most out of it," Bagatsing said.

"I am very, very proud of you kasi you never gave up, you kept moving forward, you waited for your shot. Now, nandito na tayo. That's why I am very, very excited for things to come. Please know na nandito lang ako, nandito lang kami, every step of the way supporting you, cheering for you and rooting for you. Kapag napagod ka, pahinga ka lang sa amin and then laban ulit. I love you, congratulations! Congratulations Ria, Tony and JC and more power to you guys," Bagatsing added.

Oineza, who turned emotional while watching Batagsing's video message, said she feels lucky to have all the blessings she's been receiving.

"Sobrang emotional ko lang talaga and overwhelmed kasi grabe 'yung nangyayari, grabe 'yung opportunities ngayon. Sobrang suwerte ko na ito ang mga kasama ko, sobrang suwerte ko sa mga kaibigan ko, sobrang suwerte ko in life ngayon. So lahat 'yon na o-overwhelm lang ako at natutuwa lang ako sa lahat lahat nang nangyayari. Thank you 'Magandang Buhay.' Gusto ko mag-thank you siyempre JC, Tony, Ria, thank you for the greetings," Oineza said.

"Thank you Baby, thank you RK for the message. Really I'm surprised. ...Hindi ko alam na may pa-message siya and na surprise din ako," the actress added.

In a previous interview, Oineza said she already sees Bagatsing as the man she can marry.

Directed by FM Reyes and Benedict Migue, "Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin" also stars Joko Diaz, Kim Rodriguez, Maila Gumila, Carla Martinez, Aya Fernandez and Nico Antonio.

"Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin" air weekdays on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, TFC, A2Z and TV5 at 3:50 p.m..

