MANILA – Ice Seguerra posted on social media a picture of his reunion with his TV parents, Vic Sotto and Alice Dixson.

On Instagram, Seguerra shared a then-and-now photo of the three of them, evoking memories of their time together on the show "Okay Ka Fairy Ko."

“Happy to be reunited with my TV parents, Daddy Enteng and Mommy Faye!!! Kabisote family!!!” Seguerra captioned his post.

First discovered as a contestant on Eat Bulaga's Little Miss Philippines, Seguerra appeared in at least 30 movies and TV shows as a child star before pursuing a music career.

As an OPM singer, Seguerra is known for the hits "Pagdating ng Panahon" and "Anong Nangyari sa Ating Dalawa."

The former child star came out as a lesbian in 2007 and then revealed he is a transgender man. He is now the better half of former FDCP head Liza Dino.