WATCH: 'Beyond The Stars' kick-off party a success

MANILA -- The grand kick-off party for Star Magic's US concert tour "Beyond The Stars" held at the Newport Performing Arts Theatre of Newport World Resorts (formerly Resorts World Manila) last Saturday was a success.

Highlights from the celebration was shared in a video uploaded exclusively by Star Magic's Inside News on Tuesday.

Hosted by comedian Eric Nicolas and former "Pinoy Big Brother" Shanaia Gomez, the show featured performances from Carlo Aquino, Charlie Dizon, Kyle Echarri, Maris Racal, Maymay Entrata, Lian Kyla, Angela Ken, Janine Berdin, Andrea Brillantes, Gigi de Lana, AC Bonifacio, BGYO, KD Estrada, Alexa Ilacad, Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano.

The "Beyond The Stars" US concert tour will have three legs: in New York on August 6, in San Francisco on August 12, and in Los Angeles on August 14.

Meanwhile, it was also announced on Tuesday, that the P-pop group BGYO will no longer join the concert tour "due to reasons beyond our control."

"Actually kasabay siya nang pag-release ng music video na 'Tumitigil Ang Mundo.' Tumigil talaga ang mundo namin. Pero I think lahat naman ay may valid na reasons 'yon kung tutuloy man kami. Masama kasi ang pinipilit dapat smooth lang. Siguro hindi pa 'yun ang time," said the five-member group, who again expressed their gratitude to their fans.

