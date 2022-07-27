(From left) Bart Guingona, Noel Sto. Domingo, and Soliman Cruz pose during the filming of ‘To The North,’ by Romanian filmmaker Mihai Mincan, in April 2021. Photo courtesy of FDCP

Three Filipino actors star in a Romanian psychological thriller which has been selected to compete in the Orizzonti secion of the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

Soliman Cruz is the lead actor of “To The North,” about a religious Filipino sailor on a transatlantic ship who discovers a Romanian stowaway on board. Fellow Filipinos Bart Guingona and Noel Sto. Domingo join Cruz in the cast.

Cruz portrays Joel, the Filipino sailor, while German-Romanian Nico Becker plays Dumitru, the mysterious stowaway. “Joel, after seeing that Dumitru has a Bible with him, begins to play a dangerous game involving his crew, his faith in God, as well as an innocent man’s life,” the film’s synopsis, released in 2021, reads.

“To The North,” written and directed by Romania’s Mihai Mincan, is a co-production involving film outfits from the country and its neighboring France, Greece, Bulgaria, and Czech Republic.

“To The North” was announced Tuesday (Manila time) as one 18 entries in Venice Film Festival’s Orizzonti section, described as an “international competition dedicated to films that represent the latest aesthetic and expressive trends.”

Filipino auteur Lav Diaz previously won the Orizzonti award for Best Director for “Lahi Hayop (Genus Pan)” in 2020.

Diaz is returning to the prestigious film festival this year with an Out of Competition title, “Kapag Wala Na Ang Mga Alon,” about the drug war under the Duterte administration starring John Lloyd Cruz.