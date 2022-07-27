The cast and crew of “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” were unharmed during the 7-magnitude earthquake that struck Northern Luzon, including their shooting location in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte.

On Instagram, Rowell Santiago and Rosanna Roces shared photos of their fellow cast members, including lead actor and director Coco Martin, as they appeared to evacuate.

“Grabe ang lindol dito. Nagtakbuhan talaga kami palabas ng hotel,” Roces said, indicating that they were in Laoag.

In his caption, Santiago pertained to the nearing finale of “Ang Probinsyano,” writing: “Maraming pasabog pa sa huling 3 linggo isa na itong naranasan namin ngayon araw na ito dito sa Norte. Magnitude of 6.9 Richter scale dito sa Ilocos Norte at 7.3 sa Abra.”

The earthquake has left 5 people dead and 64 others wounded, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council tally on Wednesday afternoon.

The strong tremor damaged heritage sites in the region, including Ilocos Norte’s Sarrat Church, the Sarrat Municipal Hall and the sinking bell tower in Laoag City.

“Ang Probinsyano” is partly set in Northern Luzon, where Martin’s character Cardo and his group, Task Force Agila, found refuge after being framed as a fugitives by a terrorist-controlled government.

The series is approaching its finale, scheduled on August 12, after nearly seven years on air.