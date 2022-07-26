Photos from Pokwang's Instagram account

MANILA – Weeks after announcing her separation from Lee O’Brian, comedienne Pokwang shared some snaps of her two children in the US, spending time with her ex-partner.

Pokwang took to Instagram to give a glimpse of Malia and Mae’s US trip with O’Brian’s family in the United States, indicating their co-parenting setup.

“Finally after two years its nana, grand pa and tita mimi time. Enjoy lang ate @maesubong and @malia_obrian. See you soon mga anak,” she wrote in the caption.

In some clips, O’Brian could be seen accompanying Malia to a carousel in what appeared to be a theme park.

Earlier this month, Pokwang put an end to speculation about her relationship with O’Brian, admitting that they have called it quits.

In an exclusive interview with PUSH, Pokwang revealed that they have separated since November 2021 but added that they parted ways in good terms.

“I’m OK, mare. We’re OK. No third party involved and we’re both co-parenting kay Malia. Maayos naming tinapos ang lahat. Hindi kami pait-paitan,” she said.

Pokwang also said in the same interview that she has no qualms about O’Brian visiting their home to see their daughter Malia.

“In fact, welcome siya sa bahay. Every weekend ay magkakasama kami. Seven months of surviving and peace ‘ika nga,” she added.

Rumors about their fallout first circulated after netizens noticed that Pokwang changed the brand name of their food business to “Mamang Pokwang” from “Pok-Lee.”