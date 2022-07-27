Oyo Boy Sotto undergoes surgery after bike accident

Photos from Oyo Boy Sotto's Instagram account

MANILA – Actor Oyo Boy Sotto went under the knife recently after suffering injuries from a bike accident last week.

Sotto took to Instagram to share the success of his Arthroscopic AC joint reconstruction surgery after the bike mishap.

“God is good! Surgery (Arthroscopic AC joint reconstruction) done! Had a bike accident last week that led to this. Lord Jesus, maraming salamat, You’re the best, I love you,” he said in the caption.

Sotto, the son of veteran host and comedian Vic Sotto, was also grateful to his wife Kristine Hermosa for taking care of him.

“To my doctors, maraming salamat sa inyo. Keep safe everyone and God bless you all. Let’s not forget to thank the Lord in good and especially in bad times,” he added.

Sotto married Hermosa in January 2011 after being a couple for more than a year. They first met in 2004 when they starred in the first "Enteng Kabisote" movie.

The actress took a step back from showbiz when she married Sotto. Currently, they have five children. They welcomed their youngest child Isaac last August 2021.