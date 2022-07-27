Trinidadian rapper-songwriter Nicki Minaj has announced that she is set to release another single soon.

In a tweet, Minaj revealed that she will be dropping her new song "Freaky Girl" on August 12.

"Freaky Girl" is the fifth song Minaj has released since her comeback announcement this year. She earlier released "We Go Up" with American rapper Fivio Foreign, and "Blick Blick" with Coi Leray.

Minaj has been on a roll as she released another song with American rapper Lil Baby titled "Bussin" last February. She sealed her comeback with another No. 1 on the US iTunes charts with the earlier released track “Do We Have A Problem.”

Minaj rose to fame in 2010 with her debut album “Pink Friday” with the hit single “Super Bass.” She is also known for her songs “Roman Holiday,” “Anaconda,” “Pound The Alarm,” and “Moment 4 Life.”