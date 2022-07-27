MANILA -- "The Voice Teens" Season 2 runner-up Jay Garche has just released his debut single "Hayaan Lang."

Garche shared details about the track under Universal Records in an interview with TeleRadyo's Sakto on Wednesday.

He said "Hayaan Lang" an inspirational song to remind everyone that everything will pass and that there will be a better tomorrow.

"Nung ibinigay po siya sa akin, sobrang timing din po na marami pong nangyayari sa buhay ko at sa buhay ng mga taong nasa paligid ko at medyo nahihirapan po kami. At 'yung kantang 'Hayaan Lang' is parang nandiyan po siya para i-comfort kami sa mga pinagdadaanan namin. Siya po 'yung nagse-set as reminder na hayaan lang po lahat ng mga nangyayari ngayon kasi bukas for sure better things will come. So parang ganun po ang hugot ng 'Hayaan Lang,'" Garche explained.

“Hayaan Lang” is now available on all digital music streaming platforms worldwide.

Meanwhile, Garche also revealed that he underwent rhinoplasty to boost his confidence.

"Sobrang na-boost po 'yung confidence ko na mag-stand sa harap ng camera at mag-post po ng pictures ko online. Kasi dati po ay hindi ako ma-post online at ayon na now na nilalagay ko ang sarili ko out there, I have to be a public figure po. I've accepted this offer po talaga to boost my own confidence po. I have received some positive and negative responses po," Garche admitted.

"Pero sobrang thankful ako sa fans ko na sobrang supportive sa desisyon ko na ito. Kaya I have to be transparent din po sa kanila kasi sila lang po talaga ang mayroon ako, kaya kailangan ko pong maging honest. I have to take them through this journey, kaya vinlog ko po siya at pinost ko po siya sa aking YouTube channel," he added.

