Photo from Kimmy Couture's Instagram account.

Filipina drag queen Kimmy Couture recently got her first maxi challenge win on 'Canada's Drag Race' season 3.

In the second maxi challenge aired Friday (Philippine time), Kimmy was having a hard time writing jokes with her partner Miss Fiercalicious after Chelazon Leroux put them in one team.

The latter's Toronto sisters Jada Shada Hudson and Miss Moço both felt that tension was rising between the two queens.

However, Kimmy managed to impress the judges with her banters during the "Who-Knows" comedy challenge and her breathtaking sun goddess look on the runaway ma\de her the winner of the episode.

Jada Shada Hudson and Miss Moço were in the bottom two and performed a lipsync to "High School Confidential" by Rough Trade with the latter getting eliminated.

Kimmy is the third Filipina to join "Canada's Drag Race" after Kyne from Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario who placed 11th overall in its debut season; and Stephanie Prince, who finished 10th overall in the second season.

The Emmy Award-winning show has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens like Ongina (Season 1 and All Stars 5), Manila Luzon (Season 3 and All Stars 1 and 4), Phi Phi O'Hara (Season 4 and All Stars 2), Jiggly Caliente (Season 4 and All Stars 6), Vivienne Pinay (Season 5), and Rock M. Sakura (Season 12) in the US franchise.

Other franchises have also featured Filipino drag queens like Jaja and Mocha Diva for seasons 1 and 2, respectively, of "Drag Race Thailand.”

"Drag Race Philippines" is set to premiere on Wednesdays starting August 17 with the 'Untucked' segment airing Fridays starting August 19 at WOW Presents Plus, Discovery Plus, and HBO Go.

