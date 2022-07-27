'Eragon' live-action series in development at Disney+: report

Photo from Christopher Paolini's website.

Disney+ is developing a live-action series based on the book "Eragon," a report confirmed Monday.

In an article by Variety, sources confirmed that Christopher Paolini's young adult novel series “The Inheritance Cycle” will be adapted with “Eragon” being the first of the four books in that series.

Paolini will serve as co-writer on the series with Bert Salke as executive producer under his Co-Lab 21 banner, with 20th Television producing, it added.

According to Variety, “The Inheritance Cycle” tells the story of a farm boy named Eragon who discovers an egg that hatches into a dragon he names Saphira.

"Through their bond and the help of his mentor Brom, Eragon learns to be a Dragon Rider, an ancient order that had long been thought to be wiped out by the evil king Galbatorix. Eragon and Saphira set out to defeat Galbatorix and free the land of Alagaësia from his tyranny," it said.

“Eragon” was first self-published in 2002 before it was republished by Knopf in 2003. It was followed by “Eldest” in 2005, “Brisingr” in 2008, and “Inheritance” in 2011 with over 41 million copies sold worldwide, it added.

It was first adapted into a film in 2006 with Ed Speleers taking the lead as Eragon.