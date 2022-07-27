Singer-songwriter EMN’98. Handout

MANILA -- Singer-songwriter and O/C Records’ first-ever The Next Odd Creature winner EMN’98 recently launched her sophomore track “Panaginip.”

After releasing her debut single “Hulog” last October, EMN’98 is back to captivate her listeners with “Panaginip,” which talks about yearning for and dreaming of an alternate reality for a lost loved one.

“Panaginip is a track about longing for your lost loved one. It may be for a person who lost their person, got ghosted by their person, or as shallow as it may seem, for the person who you came across with but did not work,” she said in a statement.



“We create a different reality in life for the people or things who are not present anymore,” she added of the track.

EMN’98 said the story of this record springs from a situation in which she was left alone by a person who vowed to do otherwise.

“When I experienced being left alone and fighting with my own demons by the person who promised to conquer the world with you, mararamdaman mo talaga na minsan parang di na totoo 'yung nangyayari,” she said.

Produced, arranged, mixed and mastered by the artist alongside R.iv, “Panaginip” showcases a blend of R&B and pop, generating a sad, mellow tune with a hint of eerie and dreamy vibes as the story unfolds.

“Panaginip” is now available for streaming on all digital music platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.