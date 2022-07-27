Elisse Joson returns to college, shifts to Psychology

MANILA -- Actress Elisse Joson has resumed her college studies, and is now majoring in Psychology after initially taking up Fashion Design and Merchandising.

In an interview with ABS-CBN Entertainment's HotSpot, the actress said she's still adjusting to her life as a student, an actress and a first-time mom to her daughter Felize.

"Very jampacked ang schedule pero masaya, fulfilling. ... Online classes pa rin. So isang linggo may dalawang araw ako na may klase ako," said Joson.

"Nag-switch ako from fashion design to be a psychology (student). O di ba ang layo? ... Na-feel ko lang sa fashion parang hindi roon ang ano ko ang passion talaga. Although mahilig talaga ako sa damit, sa trendy fashion, pero parang mayroon akong hinahanap na mas gusto kong pag-aralan. At doon ko na-realize nung tintry ko mag-psychology, how the mind works. Parang na-curious ako. 'Yun very interesting kasi kung paano malaman 'yung mga tao," Joson added.

Meanwhile, Joson said she feels blessed to be able to return to work again after giving birth to her daughter with boyfriend Mccoy de Leon.

"Alam ko naman na hindi naman ako papabayaan ni Lord, kung hindi man ako makakuha ng trabaho ulit after having Felize... Pero siguro blessed din na even after having a baby ay nakabalik ako ulit sa pagtatrabaho at sobra-sobrang grateful ako siyempre sa management sa ABS-CBN na tuloy-tuloy pa rin," Joson said.

Joson recently starred in an episode of "Maalaala Mo Kaya" and is set to star in a new series.

"Actually magi-i-start pa lang akong mag-taping. ... Abangan na lang. Yes magbabalik-teleserye," Joson confirmed.