MANILA – Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano are set to headline a Star Cinema film, as the movie outfit makes its way back to cinemas.

This marks their second movie team-up following “Love is Color Blind” which was released in December 2021.

Across its social media platforms on Wednesday, Star Cinema shared the poster of Pangilinan and Mariano’s new movie, the title of which has yet to be revealed.

The poster shows Mariano and Pangilinan sitting in an empty parking lot. Written across it are the words: “Quick. Easy. Convenient?”

“Tbh, we missed yah so much! We are definitely back in cinemas this 2022 and we can’t wait to be with you again! Catch @donnypangilinan

and @bellemariano02 on the big screen real soon,” Star Cinema tweeted.

Currently, Mariano and Pangilinan are the lead stars of “He’s Into Her,” which is already on its second season.

The screen partners have been dubbed the “New Gen Phenomenal Love Team,” in light of their consecutive successes.

Aside from working on the series, the two are also gearing up for their first out-of-the-country trip together along with other Star Magic talents as part of the “Beyond the Stars: Star Magic US Tour” concert series.