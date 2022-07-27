MANILA -- A month after their wedding, celebrity couple Aubrey Miles and Troy Montero continued to heat up social media.

Miles and Montero recently released more steamy photos of their prenup shoot at The Ranch in Sto. Tomas, Batangas.

“We kiss and make out,” Miles said in one of her posts.

After 18 years of being together, Miles and Montero finally tied the knot last June 9 in a civil wedding ceremony presided by Mandaluyong Mayor Carmelita “Menchie” Abalos.

Last year, Miles revealed in an interview that she was supposed to marry Montero in April 2020, but was forced to cancel it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They have two children, Hunter and Rocket, while the actress also has a son Maurie from a previous relationship.