The story behind Kaori and Rhys' night drive to their billboard on eve of her birthday

Kaori Oinuma and Rhys Miguel, cast members of the hit series ‘He’s Into Her,’ are set to make their movie debut in lead roles via Star Cinema and kumu’s ‘Love at First Stream.’ Instagram: @rhys_miguel

MANILA — Kaori Oinuma and Rhys Miguel, the rising tandem set to star in the Cathy Garcia-Molina-helmed “Love at First Stream,” consider themselves “blessed” due to the outpouring of support from fans even before the release of their movie debut in lead roles.

In fact, their legion of “KaoRhys” supporters have gone as far as putting up a billboard featuring the love team, to help promote their ongoing series “He’s Into Her.”

The billboard is situated along South Luzon Expressway in Paranque City, and has been on display for over a month and will remain there until August 2.

Miguel and Oinuma finally saw the billboard together for the first time on the eve of her birthday. Oinuma turned 21 on July 22.

Photos of the trip immediately circulated on social media, generating “kilig” among the loyal followers of the onscreen couple.

During the Monday press conference leading up to the weekend finale of “He’s Into Her,” Miguel and Oinuma expressed deep gratitude to their fans, as they recalled making time to see the billboard.

“Kumakain lang kami ng gifts na binigay ng ‘KaoRhys’ fans sa kaniya for her birthday. Naisip namin, ‘Baka mawala na ‘yung billboard soon, so let’s go and see it na,’” Miguel narrated.

“Biglaan na lang, kahit umulan, kahit medyo madilim na, nag-decide kami na pupuntahan namin ‘yung billboard,” he said.

INTO KAORHYS BILLBOARD pic.twitter.com/8iUfsSorcS — Angel Yang (@angelsyang) July 21, 2021

"He's Into Her" stars Kaori Oinuma and Rhys Miguel express their appreciation for their fanbase, which gifted them a billboard to help promote the series.

The tandem will be next seen in "Love at First Stream," a Star Cinema x kumu movie helmed by Cathy Garcia-Molina. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/ORtq7SVrmj — Miguel Dumaual (@migueldumaual) July 26, 2021

Miguel drove the vehicle heading to the site, with Oinuma in the passenger seat, as seen in photos taken of that night.

“[Na-appreciate ko] ‘yung oras pa lang na binigay niya para ihatid ako doon sa billboard, ta’s sinamahan niya ako tingnan ‘yung billboard,” Oinuma said.

“Sabay nga kami nagpaulan nu’n, e,” she added, laughing.

Miguel recounted fondly Oinuma’s reaction upon seeing the billboard up close, saying, “Seeing Kaori’s face din, ang cute! Ang cute niya!”

how cool naman na the billboard is positioned above the gasoline station, ano? tapos we have #KaoRhys posing for a picture with the gasoline station behind them. ang sarap sa feeling na they literally and sincerely fuel our ship without unnecessary pressure and pretensions. pic.twitter.com/mi5iPHwssj — ᏟᏂᎥᎮᎮᎽ (@chippynikaori) July 21, 2021

It’s not even a competition but we just really keep on winning huh. 😭💙#KaoRhys | Kaori and Rhys @kaori_oinuma • @rhys_miguel pic.twitter.com/oW5FwBm89c — ً (@sxftriri) July 21, 2021

Referring to their fans’ own gesture of surprising them with the installment along a major road, Miguel said, “Super out of the ballpark talaga ‘yung support ng mga fans, not just ‘yung KaoRhys fans, but also the ‘HIH’ fans.”

“Laging trending. Everything, ginagawa nila talaga. To do a billboard, sobrang laking bagay talaga ‘yan. Super grateful ko sa lahat ng mga fans.”

Oinuma agreed: “Super blessed namin na meron kaming KaoRhys supporters na sobra-sobra kung magmahal. Super grateful kami sa kanila, at siyempre sa lahat ng ‘He’s Into Her’ supporters.”

First paired in 2019 after their stint in the reality series “Pinoy Big Brother,” Oinuma and Miguel have courted a growing fanbase over two years, many of whom have witnessed their deepening friendship.

Asked to react to speculation about their status in real life, Oinuma answered: “Ngayon, solid friends naman kami. Kumpara dati, sa pinaka-unang shoot namin, ngayon masasabi ko na mas solid friends kami ngayon. Mas komportable na kami ngayon.”

Prompted to answer the same, a laughing Miguel quipped, “What she said!”