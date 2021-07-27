‘Respeto sa single’: Sarah, Richard kissing photo earns hilarious reactions from netizens

Celebrity couple Sarah Lahbati and Richard Guttierez appeared to be enjoying their time together in Switzerland, with her latest social media update showing the two locked in a passionate kiss.

The intense photo sent netizens abuzz, prompting tons of fire emojis and hilarious comments from them, including the couple’s celebrity friends.

“Grabe ang DAKMA!!! HAHAHA miss you,” photographer BJ Pascual said.

Some fans admitted and getting jealous of Lahbati and Gutierrez: “Respeto po sa mga single.”

“Lunurin nyo nalang kame,” another user commented jokingly.

“Akala ko sa covid ako mamamatay, sa inggit pala,” a netizen said.

Meanwhile, several fans also made fun of the "PG" photo.

“Rated PG patnubay ng magulang,” one netizen reacted. “Hala my virgin eyes.”

Lahbati also did not let the opportunity pass without visiting one of shooting locations of the Korean drama “Crash Landing on You'' (CLOY) in Switzerland.

A self-confessed fan of the hit series, Lahbati said her husband Gutierrez literally “had no choice but to tag along in making my CLOY dream come true.”

