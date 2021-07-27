Paolo Gumabao's film 'Lockdown' to compete in Barcelona film fest

Watch more on iWantTFC

"I am very excited because this job that I am doing right now, it's always been a childhood dream for me. Ever since I was seven years old, I just want to be an actor. Of course, nandiyan 'yung I want to win awards, I want to get recognized for my work. Right now na nakapasok kami sa Barcelona parang natutupad na 'yung mga childhood dream ko," Gumabao said.

The Star Magic artist said he's just happy to represent the country in the foreign film fest in November.

"Let's put Filipino cinema on the map. Dream come true talaga para sa akin. Kahit anong festival, kahit dito sa Pilipinas, nominations and stuff like that, I want to be part of that. Lalo na festival siya abroad, because I know a lot of actors in the Philippines are trying to put Filipino cinema on the map because I think us Filipinos we are very talented when it comes to this. We have great actors, we have great directors, great writers, great minds. You know I just want to be part of that journey, the journey of putting Filipino cinema on the map," he said.

"Kahit sabihin natin na hindi manalo or whatever, I am just happy to be representing our country," he added.

Directed by Joel Lamangan, "Lockdown" tells the story of an unemployed OFW who was forced to enter the world of cybersex to support his family during the lockdown.

Produced by For the Love of Arts Films, “Lockdown” is now streaming worldwide through KTX.ph, Upstream.ph and RAD.