Ji Chang Wook tests positive for COVID-19

MAYNILA -- South Korean actor Ji Chang Wook has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Korean entertainment news site Soompi reported that Wook’s agency confirmed the news.

“Ji Chang Wook has tested positive for COVID-19. In accordance with health authority guidelines, he is in quarantine and receiving treatment,” Glorious Entertainment told SPO TV News as translated by Soompi.

Ji Chang Wook stars in the upcoming Netflix original series “The Sound of Magic.” His co-stars Hwang In Yeop and Choi Sung Eun were also tested and the results were negative, according to their agencies.

Ji Chang Wook is known for several Korean drama series such as "Suspicious Partner", "Backstreet Rookie", "Healer", "The K2" and "Lovestruck in the City."