‘It’s Showtime’: Tearful wedding proposal has profound impact on Ruffa Gutierrez

Vice Ganda and Ruffa Gutierrez react to a wedding proposal during the ‘Reina ng Tahanan’ segment seen in the Monday episode of ‘It’s Showtime.’ ABS-CBN

Ruffa Gutierrez was in tears in the Monday episode of “It’s Showtime,” as she witnessed a wedding proposal that moved her so, it changed her mind about shunning marriage after once going through an annulment.

Gutierrez was one of three judges in the hit “Reina ng Tahanan” segment of the ABS-CBN noontime program, alongside Janice de Belen and Amy Perez.

One of the contestants on Monday, Claris Valladores, was surprised by her husband, Rey, with a wedding proposal after 13 years together.

“Ang tagal kong pinapangarap, na gusto kong makasal,” an emotional Valladores said, after saying yes.

Valladores quipped that her husband had poured too much money into his cockfighting hobby, that he could no longer afford the dream wedding they had once planned.

Watch more on iWantTFC

For Rey, his televised proposal symbolized his commitment to push through with those plans, once they have recovered financially from challenges worsened by the pandemic.

The grand gesture, which ended with Valladores wearing a ring and slow-dancing with her husband, moved not only the “Reinanay” bet but also the hosts and judges.

Notably, Gutierrez was visibly emotional, with Perez, who was seated beside her, relating to her co-hosts that the actress’ tears wouldn’t stop falling.

“Hindi ko akalain na maaapektuhan ako,” a crying Gutierrez explained. “Parang na-realize ko at that moment, parang gusto ko rin ikasal ulit.

“Kasi lagi kong sinasabi, ‘Ayoko na magpakasal. Ayok na, tama na.’ Boyfriend-boyfriend na lang. If it doesn’t work out, break na lang. Tapos kanina, nakita ko, ‘Ay, parang gusto ko pa rin pala magpakasal.’”

Watch more on iWantTFC

Gutierrez was formerly married to Turkish businessman Yilmaz Bektas, with whom she has two daughters. They got wed in 2003 and separated in 2007. At the time, Gutierrez accused Bektas of physical abuse. Their marriage was annulled five years later in 2012.

Gutierrez is known to be currently single. Her most recent relationship was with French-Israeli businessman Jordan Mouyal. They were together for six years. Gutierrez confirmed their breakup in February.

“Na-realize ko lang today, talaga,” Gutierrez said of wanting to get married again. “Kaya maraming-maraming salamat rin sa ‘It’s Showtime.’”

“Akala mo, contestant din ako, ‘no?” she added, laughing.

“It’s Showtime” airs weekdays and Saturdays and is accessible via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, iWantTFC, and TFC.