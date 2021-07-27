Home > Entertainment Celebs congratulate Hidilyn Diaz for Olympic win ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 27 2021 11:35 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber MANILA -- Local celebrities took to social media to congratulate weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, who won the Philippines' first Olympic gold medal on Monday. On Instagram and Twitter, showbiz stars like Charo Santos, Vilma Santos, Angel Locsin, Gary Valenciano, Iza Calzado, Ogie Alcasid, Anne Curtis and Lea Salonga praised Diaz for bringing pride and glory to the country. Diaz reached the top podium in the women’s 55kg of weightlifting in Tokyo, besting 8 other competitors in her category, including world-record holder Liao Qiuyun of China. Gold at last! Hidilyn writes PH sports history as Olympic champ Here are some social media posts from local celebrities congratulating Diaz: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charo Santos (@charosantos) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gary Valenciano (@garyvalenciano) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angel Locsin (@therealangellocsin) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jodi Sta.Maria (@jodistamaria) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iza Calzado Wintle (@missizacalzado) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ogie Alcasid (@ogiealcasid) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Enchong Dee (@mr_enchongdee) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlene Gonzalez-Muhlach (@itsmecharleneg) View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARLA ESTRADA (@karlaestrada1121) View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🅰🅼🆈 🅿🅴🆁🅴🆉 🅲🅰🆂🆃🅸🅻🅻🅾 (@amypcastillo) Nakakaiyak! What a proud moment for the Philippines! Thank you @diaz_hidilyn 🥇 I’m sure you’ve sparked a fire in little girls, in fact, in all children across the country that with hard work & dedication they can fulfill their biggest dreams! MARAMING SALAMAT 🇵🇭 https://t.co/fngaqBWmaj — Anne Curtis-Smith (@annecurtissmith) July 26, 2021 The most emotional part was hearing our National Anthem being played. Nic and I stood, hands on hearts, and cried. Mabuhay ka, @Diaz_Hidilyn! pic.twitter.com/hUQdY4obeM — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) July 26, 2021 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vilma Santos Recto (@rosavilmasantosrecto) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Hidilyn Diaz, Olympics, gold medal, weightlifting Read More: Hidilyn Diaz Olympics gold medal weightlifting /entertainment/07/27/21/what-attracted-bela-padilla-to-her-swiss-boyfriend/news/07/27/21/duterte-sona-2021-lose-balance/sports/07/27/21/olympics-judoka-kiyomi-watanabe-exits-after-loss-in-round-of-32/news/07/27/21/2-patay-sa-hiwalay-na-insidente-ng-pamamaril-at-pananaksak-sa-davao-de-oro/video/news/07/27/21/pinasalamatan-lang-kami-pangakong-benepisyo-giit-pa-rin-ng-health-workers-matapos-ang-sona