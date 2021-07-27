Celebs congratulate Hidilyn Diaz for Olympic win

MANILA -- Local celebrities took to social media to congratulate weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, who won the Philippines' first Olympic gold medal on Monday.

On Instagram and Twitter, showbiz stars like Charo Santos, Vilma Santos, Angel Locsin, Gary Valenciano, Iza Calzado, Ogie Alcasid, Anne Curtis and Lea Salonga praised Diaz for bringing pride and glory to the country.

Diaz reached the top podium in the women’s 55kg of weightlifting in Tokyo, besting 8 other competitors in her category, including world-record holder Liao Qiuyun of China.

Here are some social media posts from local celebrities congratulating Diaz:

Nakakaiyak! What a proud moment for the Philippines! Thank you @diaz_hidilyn 🥇 I’m sure you’ve sparked a fire in little girls, in fact, in all children across the country that with hard work & dedication they can fulfill their biggest dreams! MARAMING SALAMAT 🇵🇭 https://t.co/fngaqBWmaj — Anne Curtis-Smith (@annecurtissmith) July 26, 2021