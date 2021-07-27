BTS’ ‘Butter’ returns to No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

BTS' record-breaking hit "Butter" is back at the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

According to MRC Data, the dance-pop sold 115,600 copies, pulled 30.7 million airplay audience impressions, and counted 8.8 million U.S streams in the week ending July 22.

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated July 31, 2021) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) July 26, 2021

"Butter," which spent seven consecutive weeks at No. 1 before it was dethroned by the septet's own “Permission to Dance” in the previous frame, tallied its eighth week on the ranking.

The summer anthem now ties with Olivia Rodrigo's "Drivers License" as the longest-charting No. 1 hit in 2021.

Meanwhile “Permission to Dance," which debuted on top of the Hot 100 chart dated June 24 dropped to No. 7.

Other songs on the authoritative list were “good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo (No. 2), “Levitating” by Dua Lipa ft DaBaby (No. 3), “Stay” by Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber (No. 4), “Kiss Me More” by Doja Cat ft SZA (No. 5), “Bad Habits” by Ed Sheeran (No. 6), “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X (No. 8), “deja vu” by Olivia Rodrigo (No. 9), and “Save Your Tears” by the Weeknd and Ariana Grande (No. 10).

“Butter” also replaced “Permission to Dance” on the Digital Song Sales chart. The former led at No. 1, while the latter followed at No. 2.

Both titles currently reign as the top two best selling digital downloads released in the US this year.

To date, “Butter" has sold over 2 million units in the US, while “Permission to Dance,” which was just released two weeks ago, has already churned out 300,000 units.

Adding an eighth week leading the Digital Song Sales chart, “Butter" now ties with BTS’ own "Dynamite" as the longest running No. 1 track in 2021.