‘Akala ko walang magbabago?’ Chito, Neri’s cryptic posts alarm fans

MANILA — Celebrity couple Chito and Neri Miranda triggered speculation among their followers on Monday with cryptic posts pertaining to a failed relationship.

The married couple posted separately on their social media pages, with Chito sharing an image of a broken heart and Neri using a photo of a bleak window glass.

In his caption, Chito wrote: “Akala ko walang magbabago at sobrang ok na ang lahat... pero bakit parang hindi na tulad ng dati?

“Bakit may bahong patuloy na sumisira sa pagsasamang nakasanayan natin.”

Neri, meanwhile, said: “Tag-ulan na talaga. Maraming pumapasok sa isipan mo kapag ganito ang panahon.

“Minsan napapaisip ka... kahit ginagawa mo na ang lahat, parang hindi pa rin sapat. May kulang pa ba?”

The unusual posts from Chito and Neri, who are known to regularly share romantic anecdotes and other personal milestones, alarmed many of their followers.

Many expressed concern about what appeared to be hints of a rocky episode, with some hoping that the words the couple shared were merely lyrics to a new song from the Parokya ni Edgar frontman.

Others, meanwhile, confidently claimed that the cryptic updates are for a song, or a common endorsement or business.

As of writing, neither of the pair has directly addressed the speculation.

Chito and Neri have been married for nearly seven years, and are expecting their second child together.