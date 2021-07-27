6-year-old wedding vow got Yam Concepcion emotional in her wedding

NEW YORK -- Actress Yam Concepcion is now married to her longtime non-showbiz boyfriend Miguel Cuunjieng.

The civil ceremony happened in Chelsea in downtown Manhattan, the same place where they had their very first date in New York City.

Only 30 people were invited aboard a yacht that cruised the Hudson River on the evening of July 24.

In attendance were Cuunjieng's family and relatives who are based in the US, Concepcion's grandmother, step-grandfather and friends.

As the yacht docked close to the iconic Statue of Liberty, certified civil celebrant and registered interfaith clergy Gerald Fierst began gathering everyone and officiated the ceremony.

Concepcion wore a simple dress while Cuunjieng was in a pastel blue coat with a boutonnière made by Gideon Hermosa, who also did the flower collar of the actress' dog Tiny.

In true Filipino wedding tradition, the ceremony had cords, veil, and aras or coins. But it was their exchange of vows that had everyone teary-eyed.

Part of Concepcion's vows were: "Thank you for accepting and loving me as I am. Thank you for asking me to marry you. Thank you also for loving Tiny. I love you with my everything. You’re the one I want to love completely and forever."

Cuunjieng responded: "I vow that at times I will fail and fall short, but I won’t ever give up and I will never stop prioritizing your happiness."

But Concepcion got more emotional when Cuunjieng surprised her with an envelope. It was a wedding vow that he wrote back in July 27, 2015 -- and Concepcion had zero-knowledge about what’s inside.

Cuunjieng knew right from the start that he will marry Concepcion despite their long distance relationship set-up.

Cuunjieng read his 2015 vow for the first time in front of the actress and all the guests, and this had Concepcion in tears.

After wearing their wedding rings, everyone cheered as the clergy announced, ‘‘I now pronounce you husband and wife. You may kiss!’

The ceremony lasted more than an hour and as the yacht returned back to the pier, Concepcion's friend, TV and events host Tim Yap, hosted a short program where the actress’ step-grandfather and Cuunjieng’s best friend and dad roasted and shared funny anecdotes about the couple.

An intimate reception followed at the rooftop of Gallow Green on 27th Street that had everyone drinking until past midnight.

The day after the wedding, Concepcion posted some photos on her social media accounts with a caption that reads: "We have a no return policy effective July 24 2021… I’m now officially Miguel’s fly fishing wife."

The newlyweds will soon plan a church wedding in the Philippines so Concepcion's families and relatives can attend.